National webinar to mark probation fortnight

30 November 2020 22:29 IST

The District Probation office, Wayanad, in association with PRAYAS, a field action project of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, and All India Probation Officers’ Forum, is organising a national webinar on “Probation in India: scope and challenges,” on Wednesday to mark Probation Fortnight observance.

Biju Prabhakar, Secretary, Department of Social Justice, Women and Child Development, will inaugurate the programme at 4 p.m. on the day through Google meet. Sheeba George, Director, Dept. of Social Justice, will preside over the function.

Mithilesh Mishra, IG, Prisons, and Correctional Services, Bihar, will deliver the keynote address and K.Sathyan, Director, Kerala Judicial Academy, will be the chief guest, the organisers said in a release here.

