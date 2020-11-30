Kerala

National webinar to mark probation fortnight

The District Probation office, Wayanad, in association with PRAYAS, a field action project of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, and All India Probation Officers’ Forum, is organising a national webinar on “Probation in India: scope and challenges,” on Wednesday to mark Probation Fortnight observance.

Biju Prabhakar, Secretary, Department of Social Justice, Women and Child Development, will inaugurate the programme at 4 p.m. on the day through Google meet. Sheeba George, Director, Dept. of Social Justice, will preside over the function.

Mithilesh Mishra, IG, Prisons, and Correctional Services, Bihar, will deliver the keynote address and K.Sathyan, Director, Kerala Judicial Academy, will be the chief guest, the organisers said in a release here.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2020 10:30:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/national-webinar-to-mark-probation-fortnight/article33215994.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY