National Voters’ Day observed in Kollam

January 25, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - KOLLAM

Sreenarayanaguru Open University Vice-Chancellor P.M. Mubarak Pasha on Thursday inaugurated National Voters’ Day observance jointly organised by the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) and District Election Office.

Mr. Pasha said that the country is setting an example by celebrating voters’ day. District Collector N. Devidas, who presided over the function, said that participation in determining the future of the country can be ensured by exercising the right to vote.

Sub-Collector Mukund Thakur delivered the keynote address and ADM R. Binarani administered the oath. Deputy Collectors B. Jayashree, F. Roy Kumar, Jio T. Manoj, SVEEP nodal officer G. Vinod Kumar, Sree Narayana College teacher Neethulakshmi also spoke on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cash awards and certificates were distributed to the winners of school and college level competitions conducted as part of the voters’ day celebrations. District Police Chief (Kollam City) Vivek Kumar flagged off the awareness cycle rally at Asramam and Mr. Devidas led the rally by cycling up to the Collectorate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.