National Statistics Day competitions

The Department of Economics and Statistics, Thrissur district, will conduct various competitions in connection with the 16th National Statistics Day. The competitions include online quiz, essay writing, e-poster, and short films.

Poster and short film competitions are meant for students. Students, teachers, government employees and the public can participate in the quiz and essay writing competitions.

The online quiz competition will be held at 2 p.m. on July 1 . The essay, in 1,000 words, can be prepared on the topic ‘Role of statistics in attaining sustainable development of a nation’. Topic for e-poster is ‘Price Statistics’.

Short film, which should not exceed three minutes, should be prepared on ‘Utility of Statistics in any one field’. Essays, posters and short films, prepared in Malayalam or English, should be sent to statdaythrissur@gmail.com before June 30, 2022.