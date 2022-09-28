National Service Scheme to build 1,000 houses: R. Bindu

‘Will adopt homes for elderly, orphans, and differently abled’

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
September 28, 2022 21:47 IST

National Service Scheme (NSS) units will adopt special institutions for the elderly, differently abled and orphans, Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu has said. The decision was taken at an NSS State advisory committee meeting held in the Minister’s presence here on Wednesday.

Dr. Bindu said nearly 25 projects, including construction of 1,000 houses, to be implemented by the NSS this year had been finalised.

The projects include 4,000 adopted villages, construction of a freedom wall, anti-drug army, ‘We care’ project for children, plastic-free campuses, skill development and enterprises, State and national camps, Punarjani campaign, NSS arts festival, camps in tribal and backward areas, and so on.

