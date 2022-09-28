Kerala

National Service Scheme to build 1,000 houses: R. Bindu

National Service Scheme (NSS) units will adopt special institutions for the elderly, differently abled and orphans, Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu has said. The decision was taken at an NSS State advisory committee meeting held in the Minister’s presence here on Wednesday.

Dr. Bindu said nearly 25 projects, including construction of 1,000 houses, to be implemented by the NSS this year had been finalised.

The projects include 4,000 adopted villages, construction of a freedom wall, anti-drug army, ‘We care’ project for children, plastic-free campuses, skill development and enterprises, State and national camps, Punarjani campaign, NSS arts festival, camps in tribal and backward areas, and so on.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 28, 2022 9:49:27 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/national-service-scheme-to-build-1000-houses-r-bindu/article65947658.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY