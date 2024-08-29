ADVERTISEMENT

National Service Scheme awards announced

Published - August 29, 2024 06:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu announced the State government’s National Service Scheme (NSS) awards for the year 2022-23 on Thursday. Kannur University and the Directorate of Vocational Higher Secondary Education have been adjudged the best university and directorate respectively. The activities of the NSS units are coordinated by Nafeesa Baby T.P. and Renjith P. respectively. The award for best NSS units was shared by nine colleges and two schools. The programme officers in these institutions shared the award for the best NSS programme officer. The best NSS volunteers as well as the winners of special awards were also announced on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US