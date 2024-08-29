GIFT a SubscriptionGift
National Service Scheme awards announced

Published - August 29, 2024 06:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu announced the State government’s National Service Scheme (NSS) awards for the year 2022-23 on Thursday. Kannur University and the Directorate of Vocational Higher Secondary Education have been adjudged the best university and directorate respectively. The activities of the NSS units are coordinated by Nafeesa Baby T.P. and Renjith P. respectively. The award for best NSS units was shared by nine colleges and two schools. The programme officers in these institutions shared the award for the best NSS programme officer. The best NSS volunteers as well as the winners of special awards were also announced on the occasion.

