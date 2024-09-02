National seminar on ‘Women’s Participation in Geosciences’ begins at NCESS

M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, on Monday inaugurated a three-day national seminar on ‘Women’s Participation in Geosciences: Opportunities, Challenges, and Achievements’ at the National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS), Akkulam.

Sudipta Sengupta of Jadavpur University delivered the keynote address. Prof. Sengupta’s book ‘Breaking Rocks and Barriers’ was released on the occasion. More than 65 women scientists and researchers will present papers and participate in a poster exhibition covering topics such as field geology, paleoclimate, igneous petrology and metamorphic petrology.

NCESS director N.V. Chalapati Rao and NCESS-RAC chairman Talat Ahmad also spoke.

