ADVERTISEMENT

National seminar on Sree Sankaracharya held

March 16, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day national seminar on Sree Sankaracharya and the Oneness of India, jointly organised by the Multilingual Discourse Forum (MDF) of NSS College, Pandalam, and Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti of the Union Ministry of Education, concluded on March 15.

K. Ramadevi, the former Principal of NSS training college, Pandalam, inaugurated the seminar and the college Principal in-charge, M. G. Sanalkumar delivered the presidential address. Anilkumar V.V. and Achutanand Misra led two plenary sessions. Seetha Vijayakumar moderated a session in hybrid mode on the contemporary relevance of Sankaracharya’s teachings.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US