National seminar on Sree Sankaracharya held

March 16, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

A two-day national seminar on Sree Sankaracharya and the Oneness of India, jointly organised by the Multilingual Discourse Forum (MDF) of NSS College, Pandalam, and Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti of the Union Ministry of Education, concluded on March 15.

K. Ramadevi, the former Principal of NSS training college, Pandalam, inaugurated the seminar and the college Principal in-charge, M. G. Sanalkumar delivered the presidential address. Anilkumar V.V. and Achutanand Misra led two plenary sessions. Seetha Vijayakumar moderated a session in hybrid mode on the contemporary relevance of Sankaracharya’s teachings.