March 17, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Computer Science department of Mary Matha Arts and Science College, Mananthavady, is organising a national seminar on ‘Professional ethics, plagiarism and strengthening research for quality publications’ on Saturday. Kannur University Syndicate member and Zoology department head Dr. P.K. Prasadan will inaugurate the seminar at 10 a.m. on the day. Experts will handle sessions. Students and teachers from across the country will participate.