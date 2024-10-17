GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

National seminar highlights innovative food fortification strategies for nutritional security

Published - October 17, 2024 09:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Speakers at a two-day national seminar which concluded at the College of Agriculture, Vellayani here on Thursday highlighted the role of food fortification in addressing the challenge of malnutrition.

Themed ‘Innovative Approaches to Global Nutritional Security through Food Fortification’, the event was jointly organized by the Rice Fortification Technical Support Unit, a project under the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP), and the Regional Agricultural Research Station at the College of Agriculture.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad who inaugurated the seminar emphasized the importance of addressing nutritional deficiencies through science-driven interventions in the agricultural sector. In his keynote address, Dr. Nozomi Hashimoto, Deputy Country Director of the UN World Food Programme for India, announced the establishment of rice fortification units at the College of Agriculture to bolster nutritional security. He highlighted the significance of these units in providing technical support for promoting food fortification as a viable solution to malnutrition.

Scientific papers were presented on cutting-edge research exploring fortification strategies, while poster presentations provided visual insights into the latest advancements. The discussions stressed the need for innovative methods in ensuring nutrient-rich diets to address global food security challenges.

The seminar also served as a platform to develop practical guidelines for the academic community in implementing food fortification on a larger scale through collaborations with research and industry.

The seminar concluded with a consensus that strategic implementation of food fortification holds immense promise in combating nutrient deficiencies, particularly through the fortification of staple foods like rice.

Published - October 17, 2024 09:03 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.