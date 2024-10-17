National seminar highlights innovative food fortification strategies for nutritional security

Speakers at a two-day national seminar which concluded at the College of Agriculture, Vellayani here on Thursday highlighted the role of food fortification in addressing the challenge of malnutrition.

Themed ‘Innovative Approaches to Global Nutritional Security through Food Fortification’, the event was jointly organized by the Rice Fortification Technical Support Unit, a project under the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP), and the Regional Agricultural Research Station at the College of Agriculture.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad who inaugurated the seminar emphasized the importance of addressing nutritional deficiencies through science-driven interventions in the agricultural sector. In his keynote address, Dr. Nozomi Hashimoto, Deputy Country Director of the UN World Food Programme for India, announced the establishment of rice fortification units at the College of Agriculture to bolster nutritional security. He highlighted the significance of these units in providing technical support for promoting food fortification as a viable solution to malnutrition.

Scientific papers were presented on cutting-edge research exploring fortification strategies, while poster presentations provided visual insights into the latest advancements. The discussions stressed the need for innovative methods in ensuring nutrient-rich diets to address global food security challenges.

The seminar also served as a platform to develop practical guidelines for the academic community in implementing food fortification on a larger scale through collaborations with research and industry.

The seminar concluded with a consensus that strategic implementation of food fortification holds immense promise in combating nutrient deficiencies, particularly through the fortification of staple foods like rice.