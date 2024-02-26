GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

National Science Day to be observed

February 26, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Academy of Sciences (KAS) has launched a host of programmes to mark the National Science Day that falls on February 28.

Digital University Kerala Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath will formally inaugurate the State-wide programmes at a function that will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) here on the same day. He will also release a survey report on student exodus undertaken by KAS.

M. Chandra Dathan, Mentor (Science) to the Chief Minister; RGCB Director Chandrabhas Narayana; Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology Director Sanjay Behari; National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology Director C. Anandharamakrishnan and Saksin Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. chief executive officer C.N. Ramchand will deliver National Science Day addresses. KAS president G.M. Nair will preside over the function.

KAS has been organising seminars in select colleges and schools across the State in the run-up to the main event. Dr. Dathan will inaugurate one such event at the University College here on Tuesday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.