National Science Day to be observed

February 26, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala Academy of Sciences (KAS) has launched a host of programmes to mark the National Science Day that falls on February 28.

Digital University Kerala Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath will formally inaugurate the State-wide programmes at a function that will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) here on the same day. He will also release a survey report on student exodus undertaken by KAS.

M. Chandra Dathan, Mentor (Science) to the Chief Minister; RGCB Director Chandrabhas Narayana; Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology Director Sanjay Behari; National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology Director C. Anandharamakrishnan and Saksin Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. chief executive officer C.N. Ramchand will deliver National Science Day addresses. KAS president G.M. Nair will preside over the function.

KAS has been organising seminars in select colleges and schools across the State in the run-up to the main event. Dr. Dathan will inaugurate one such event at the University College here on Tuesday.