National record for Kerala human map

Published - November 02, 2024 06:09 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
The human map of Kerala State formed by the students, teachers and parents of Algebra Global School, Koppam.

The students, teachers and parents of Algebra Global School, Koppam, celebrated the Kerala Day by creating a large human map that won the Talent Record Book recognition.

The human map, comprising 1,736 participants, secured a national record in the ‘largest human image of India map’ category in the Maharashtra-based Talent Record Book.

Sattar Adoor, State president of All Guinness World Record Holders, presented the certificate to school chairman Naduvath Ibrahim Haji and Principal Rafeeq Ahmed. Rakshita Jain and Shareef, officials of Talent Record Book, were present as observers.

The school claimed that it was the first time since the formation of Kerala as a unified State in 1956 that a human map of the State was created on such a scale. M.R.K. Menon, Algebra Aerospace tutor, and PTA president Shafeeq were also present.

