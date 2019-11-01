National panel may demand CBI probe

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) may ask the State to transfer the case of rape and death of two minor girls to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a thorough probe, its vice chairman L Murugan said on Friday.

Public outcry erupted in Kerala seeking justice to the girls’ family after a special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court in Palakkad had on October 25 acquitted all the accused for lack of evidence.

The two girls, belonging to Shelvapuram in Attapallam near Walayar in Palakkad district, were aged 11 and nine and found hanged in January and March 2017 respectively. Post-mortem reports suggested that they were sexually assaulted.

The police arrested four people, one of whom was acquitted in September this year, and the remaining three on October 25.

“In view of gravity of the issue and to provide justice to the girls’ family, we are considering recommending to the Kerala government to hand over the case to the CBI for a thorough probe,” Mr. Murugan said.

To a question, Mr. Murugan said the NCSC would soon direct the State to provide appropriate compensation to the victims’ family.

SPC stance

State Police Chief Loknath Behera said the police were yet to get the certified copies of the court verdict. According to him, the copy would be available on November 5 or 6.“After going through it, we will decide the next course of action,” he said.

Asked whether the case would be handed over to the Crime Branch or the CBI, the SPC said it depends on the directions of the higher courts. “We will do everything lawfully and as per the constitutional provisions,” he said.