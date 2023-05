May 12, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Wayanad District Tourism Promotion Council in association with Wayanad Art Symphony is organising a national drawing and painting camp at the Priyadarshini Tea Environs at Pancharakkolly in the district on Saturday and Sunday.

As many as 16 artists from across the country would participate in the camp, the organisers said in a release here.