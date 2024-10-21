GIFT a SubscriptionGift
National meet on early detection and early intervention in neurodevelopmental disorders opens at Child Development Centre

Updated - October 21, 2024 11:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Veena George said here on Monday that the Child Development Centre (CDC) in Thiruvananthapuram will be elevated to a Centre of Excellence for neurodevelopmental disorders.

The CDC is entering a crucial phase and UNICEF will collaborate as a knowledge partner, to aid in research and development, she said, while inaugurating a two-day national conference on early detection and early intervention in neurodevelopmental disorders at CDC.

Kerala has taken up several model initiatives in the area of child care. It has made great strides in the area of neonatal and child care, care of children with rare diseases and initiatives such as Shalabham, Hridyam, Shrutitharangam and universal immunisation. A genetics and foetal medicine division also has been set up.

The State is now contemplating a paediatric palliative care scheme to take care of children with special needs, Ms. George said.

The Health department is making several interventions for the early identification of children with neuro developmental and behavioural challenges, with the help of ASHAs and school teachers.

The government is committed to the development of a comprehensive platform which will incorporate screening for neurodevelopmental disorders, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation as well creation of equal opportunities for children with neurodevelopmental challenges, Ms. George said.

The UNICEF Chief of Health, Vivek Virendra Singh delivered the keynote address.

The Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Rajan Khobragade, Director of Medical Education, Thomas Mathew, senior Health officials and UNICEF representatives were present.

Published - October 21, 2024 11:17 pm IST

