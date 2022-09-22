National Medical Commission expresses satisfaction with Konni medical college preparations

College is expected to receive written assurance from NMC soon: Veena George

The Hindu Bureau PATHANAMTHITTA
September 22, 2022 19:14 IST

Efforts by the newly established Government Medical College in Konni to commence classes for medical undergraduate students in the ongoing academic year have received a major shot in the arm with the National Medical Commission (NMC) expressing satisfaction over the preparations at the institution.

According to Health Minister Veena George, the college is expected to receive a written assurance from the NMC soon. She attributed the positive development to the emergency interventions made by the Kerala government.

“Development works worth over ₹250 crore have been carried out at the hospital since this government came to power. Environmental clearance has been obtained and a Hospital Development Committee (HDS) constituted to ensure smooth running of the institution,’’ she said.

Works worth ₹200 crore have begun on an administrative block and allied facilities, besides a second block with 200 beds. A sum of ₹18.72 crore has been made available through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for completing the preparations towards commencing the first-year classes. An administrative sanction of ₹15.5 crore has been made for constructing internal roads, entry gate and a sewage treatment plant, said Ms. George.

Meanwhile, the authorities have completed recruitment of the teaching and non-teaching staff to the proposed college, besides setting up an anatomy lab and museum. The college library has been equipped with books, specimens, study materials for students, a tank for keeping cadavers for the Anatomy department, reagents for the lab and so on.

Earlier in June this year, the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the NMC had pointed out several shortcomings with the proposed college, including deficiency of faculty, residents/tutors and buildings and infrastructure at the college. Accordingly, it decided not to grant a letter of intent for starting a medical college with 100 MBBS seats for the academic year 2022-23.

