Kerala

National lok adalat in August

Staff Reporter Thiruvananthapuram July 14, 2022 23:07 IST
Updated: July 14, 2022 23:07 IST

A national lok adalat will be organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) on August 13.

The adalat will be held at the Thiruvananthapuram district court complex, and the Neyyattinkara, Nedumangad, and Attingal court complexes. Complaints of various nationalised and other banks in the district, complaints not being heard by the court, civil cases under consideration of the court and criminal cases that can be compromised, those before the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal will be taken up. More details will be available with the respective taluk legal services committee.

Ahead of the adalat, preliminary discussions to reach a compromise on cases before the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal got under way. Discussions on cases in other courts will be held after July 15. Lawyers or clients can suggest the same.

