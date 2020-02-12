National-level technical project expo concludes

The landslide prediction and zone-based alert system presented by the Government Engineering College, Idukki, bagged the best innovation award in Srishti 2020, a national-level technical project exhibition, which drew to a close at the Saintgits College of Engineering in Kottayam on Tuesday.

Sahridaya College of Engineering, Thrissur, was adjudged the best Institution while the Vendex project of RIT, Kottayam, secured the prize for most popular project.

Mangalam College of Engineering., Ettumanoor, won the best theme award and Pratyusha College of Engineering in Tamil Nadu won the best business plan award.

Government Engineering College, Kannur, won the best exhibition stall award at the event.

Contest for schools

St. Antony’s Public School, Anakkal, bagged the first prize in a poster presentation contest for school students. Chinmaya Vidyalaya in Kottayam won the first prizes in the Robotics Championship for school students.

Thomas. T. John, Director, Saintgits Group of Institutions, presided over the valedictory function. Harikrishnan Nair, vice-president of TiE Kerala, was the chief guest.