April 28, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A national-level Open Hardware IoT Geospatial Hackathon will be organised at the International Centre for Free and Open Source Solutions (ICFOSS) on Monday.

Rural Development Department Commissioner M.G. Rajamanickam will inaugurate the event and launch the hackathon website on the occasion.

The event is being jointly organised by IIT Bombay Free/Libre and Open Source Software for Education (FOSSEE), IIT Tirupati and ICFOSS.