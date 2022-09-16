Kerala

National-level drawing contest in Kollam

District Child Welfare Council is organising a national-level drawing competition on Saturday at district panchayat hall in Kollam. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani will inaugurate the competition.

Those who secure the first, the second and the third positions will be given scholarships till the age of 18. M. Mukesh, MLA, will inaugurate the district-level anti-drug awareness campaign jointly organised by the council and the Excise department on the occasion.

District panchayat president Sam K. Daniel will deliver the keynote address and V. Rajesh, Assistant Excise Commissioner, will lead the sessions.


