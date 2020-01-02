National laurel for Kudumbashree

The Kudumbashree Mission has bagged the second position in the Systematic Progressive Analytical Real time Ranking (SPARK) of States for implementation of the Centrally sponsored Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana- National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) programme for 2018- 19.

The ranking won a cash prize of ₹9 crore for Kudumbashree from the Central government. A press note issued by the Mission said the amount would be utilised for more effective implementation of Plan projects including vocational skill training, support for entrepreneurs and creation of ‘ayalkoottam’ neighbourhood groups for strengthening the Kudumbashree system as well as for setting up markets for street vendors and shelter homes for people spending the night in streets.

All criteria met

Kerala won the ranking for meeting all the criteria set by the ministry for implementation of the NULM programme. Kudumbashree emerged at the top position in skill training. The mission had secured the third rank the previous year.

Andhra Pradesh bagged the first position among States in the ranking.