National Kayaking Championship makes a splash, highlights tourism potential

The serene Valapattanam river buzzed with activity on Sunday (November 24) as the second edition of the National Kayaking Championship, Kannur Kayakathon 2024, welcomed 90 participants from all over the country. The event, jointly organised by the District Tourism Promotion Council, Ministry of Tourism (Kochi Office), and the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society, underscored the potential of kayaking as a key attraction for adventure tourism in the region.

The 11-km-long competition, which began at 7 a.m. from the Parassinikadavu boat terminal concluded by 10 a.m. at the Azhikkal boat terminal. Participants from Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Goa, Maharashtra, Lakshadweep, Telangana, Punjab, and Uttarakhand added a vibrant national flavour to the championship.

“It’s exciting to return to Kannur for this event. The competition has grown in popularity, attracting many competitors,” said Sudhakar Jaina, a 36-year-old participant. Though Mr. Jaina, who placed second in last year’s single kayaking competition, finished fourth in this year’s double kayak event, he expressed optimism about elevating the championship to a grander level.

However, there were areas for improvement. Kuldeep Singh, a participant from Rishikesh, said that there was confusion initially due to a lack of clear directions during the race. “Despite the hiccups, the scenic route was a highlight,” he added. Arjun Singh Rawat, the winner in the doubles category, recommended extending the duration of the event to sustain interest among outstation participants.

The competition featured various categories, including individual and team events for men, women, and mixed teams. Winners received cash prizes — ₹50,000, ₹25,000, and ₹10,000 for first, second, and third places in group categories, and ₹25,000, ₹15,000, and ₹5,000 for individual winners.

In the men’s individual category, Rajesh Kulangara claimed first place, while E. Swahliya triumphed in the women’s single event. The doubles event saw Adarsh P. Anil Kumar and Kannan K.R. emerge victorious, while Shibin and Nandana topped the mixed doubles category.

MLA K.V. Sumesh, who gave away the prizes, emphasised the potential of the sport to boost tourism and regional development. “Kayaking offers a unique experience, allowing participants to witness mangroves, waterfalls, fishing communities, and the charm of the Valapattanam village,” he said.

With its blend of adventure and scenic beauty, the Kannur Kayakathon is set to become a key event in India’s kayaking calendar, boosting tourism and local engagement.

