National Kalaripayattu championship begins

August 11, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Over 700 contestants selected from State-level competitions are competing for the top honours at the 15th National Kalaripayattu Championship which began at the SAI-Laxmi Bai National College for Physical Education (LNCPE) here on Friday.

Inaugurating the event, Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman expressed the State’s commitment to elevate Kalaripayattu to greater national recognition. G. Kishore, Principal and regional head, SAI LNCPE; Poonthura Soman, secretary general, Indian Kalaripayattu Federation; and U. Sharafali, president, Kerala State Sports Council; were present. The competition will be held in seven categories.

