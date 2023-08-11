HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

National Kalaripayattu championship begins

August 11, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Over 700 contestants selected from State-level competitions are competing for the top honours at the 15th National Kalaripayattu Championship which began at the SAI-Laxmi Bai National College for Physical Education (LNCPE) here on Friday.

Inaugurating the event, Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman expressed the State’s commitment to elevate Kalaripayattu to greater national recognition. G. Kishore, Principal and regional head, SAI LNCPE; Poonthura Soman, secretary general, Indian Kalaripayattu Federation; and U. Sharafali, president, Kerala State Sports Council; were present. The competition will be held in seven categories.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.