National Integration Camp in Wayanad from Saturday

March 03, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KALPETTA

Over 200 participants from 10 States to attend week-long event

The Hindu Bureau

The Mary Matha Arts and Science College at Mananthavady will host a week-long National Integration Camp of the National Services Scheme (NSS) from Saturday.

O.R. Kelu, MLA, will inaugurate the programme at the college auditaurium at 11 a.m.

Over 200 participants from 10 States, including Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Punjab, will attend the camp.

Kannur University Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Raveendran will be the chief guest at the inaugural function.

The programme will conclude on March 10.

