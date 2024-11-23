National highway work from Talapady to Chengala nearing completion

The first phase of the national highway project from Talapady to Chengala, spanning 42 km, is nearing completion, with 83% of the work finished.

Officials from the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society Limited (ULCCS), the construction company managing this stretch, said that the slab construction of the bridge is complete. However, minor repairs and handrail installation are pending.

The stretch includes South India’s first single-pillar flyover, a significant milestone in highway infrastructure. The construction of the remaining reaches, handled by Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited, is also progressing steadily, with the second and third reaches reported to be 60% complete.

The national highway project, which spans 146 km from Talapady to Muzhappilangad, began in late 2021 and aims to enhance road connectivity in the region. While the project’s official deadline has been extended to May 2025, ULCCS officials anticipate completing their section well ahead of schedule.

To address local connectivity concerns, officials said that the Talapady-Chengala stretch features 60 merging points, evenly distributed on both sides, to facilitate easy entry and exit to service roads. Additionally, 19 underpasses at locations such as Kumbala, Uppala Gate, Mogralputhur, Mogral, and Chengala Nayanar Hospital, will ease congestion and provide seamless access for both short- and long-distance travellers.

The six-lane highway is designed to accommodate local buses, autorickshaws, and two-wheelers, enabling small vehicles to bypass service road congestion.

Meanwhile, work on the two stretches in the Kannur district is progressing steadily. The work on the Neeleswaram-Taliparamba stretch is 60% complete, while 65% of the work on the Taliparamba-Muzhappilangad stretch has been finished. Efforts are underway to expedite the construction of bridges, underpasses, and other facilities to meet the revised timeline.

The Talapady-Chengala stretch is poised to become a vital link in Kerala’s transportation network, providing faster, safer, and more efficient travel for both passengers and freight.

