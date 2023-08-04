HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

National Highway development: Kerala ready to waive GST share, royalty on construction material, CM tells Gadkari

The State govt. earlier requested the Centre to waive the proposed 25% State share of land acquisition cost for two projects – Ernakulam Bypass and Kollam-Shenkottai NH

August 04, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari during a meeting with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his residence, in New Delhi, on Friday.

Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari during a meeting with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his residence, in New Delhi, on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Kerala will waive its Goods and Service Tax (GST) share and royalty on construction materials for the upcoming National Highway development projects in the State. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan communicated the decision to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at a meeting held in New Delhi on Friday.

The State government earlier requested the Centre to waive the proposed 25% State share of land acquisition cost for two projects – Ernakulam Bypass and Kollam-Shenkottai NH. In its reply, the Centre had sought inter-alia certain exemptions from the State government, including State GST share and royalty for the construction material.

The State has now conveyed its decision to waive the State’s GST share and royalties on the construction materials for these two projects. Along with this, the State government has requested exemption from shouldering the State share of the land acquisition cost of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) project in Thiruvananthapuram.

The State had earlier agreed to share 50% cost of land acquisition for the ORR project including the 100% land acquisition cost of the service road. The State has now informed the Union Ministry that it is ready to waive its GST share and royalty on the construction material for the ORR project. Instead, the Centre should shoulder the full land acquisition cost for the project. Though the Chief Minister was not given any assurance from the Union Minister in the meeting, the State government is hopeful of getting an exemption on land acquisition costs, said sources.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.