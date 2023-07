July 20, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State’s Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhati (KASP) has won the National Healthcare Award for public health excellence, a statement issued by Health Minister Veena George said here on Thursday. The award will be presented at the National Healthtech Innovation conclave in New Delhi on July 27.

