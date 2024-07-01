National Health Mission staff in Kerala to observe token strike on July 10

Employees of the National Health Mission (NHM) in Kerala are planning to go on a strike again in view of the cut in Central funds and the irregular payment of their salaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the State-level NHM Employees Federation, affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, will observe a token strike on July 10. The federation’s State treasurer T. Shiju said on Monday that the staff would keep off from official meetings, review of projects, submission of reports, and the works related to new appointments. He, however, said they would cooperate with the activities for branding of public healthcare institutions.

The NHM, encompassing the National Rural Health Mission and the National Urban Health Mission, is involved in projects to achieve universal access to equitable, affordable, and quality healthcare that are “accountable and responsive to people’s needs”. Their works include health system strengthening and addressing issues related to reproductive, maternal, neonatal, child and adolescent health, and communicable and non-communicable diseases. In Kerala, the NHM is tagged with the Arogya Keralam project of the State government. According to sources, 60% of the funds for the projects are given by the Union government while the rest is shared by the State. There are around 13,000 NHM employees, including doctors, nurses, and other staff who are hired on contract basis in districts.

The NHM staff had gone on strike in March this year after their salaries were delayed for about two months. The federation functionaries said that though the Union government had allocated ₹826 crore for the 2023-24 financial year for various projects in the State, only ₹189 crore was released. For the current financial year, though ₹821 crore had been allocated, funds were yet to be handed over to the State. Because of this, payment of salaries for the staff had been hit. The salary for May was yet to be released. The revised salary structure announced in 2023 had not been implemented. A majority of the women staff were not getting maternity leave. Benefits under the Employees’ State Insurance Scheme, which were stopped in 2023, were yet to be restored. The demand to upgrade daily wage staff as contract staff had not been approved. The members of the federation have already stopped field visits. Official reports would not be submitted from July 5, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.