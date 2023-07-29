National Green Tribunal takes cognisance of marine plastic pollution off Kerala coast

July 29, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken note of the threat posed by plastic waste to the marine enviroment off Kerala coast.

The NGT has taken suo motu cognisance of the problem and issued a notice to the Environment Department, Government of Kerala, on the basis of a report published by The Hindu (‘Study finds disturbing evidence of marine plastic pollution off Kerala coast’) on June 7 (online edition) this year.

The report was based on the findings of an ongoing study by the European Union-supported Project Ecomarine in the Department of Aquatic Biology and Fisheries, University of Kerala. Researchers had found alarming evidence of plastic dumps in the ocean beyond 40 metre-depth off the coast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Underwater sites were found to be littered with plastic bottles, bags, fishing nets, and fragments of single-use plastics. The findings highlighted the need for serious thought on management of plastics, recycling and adoption of other sustainable practices.

Following the July 14 decision of the NGT, the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) held a meeting on July 27 which was attended by officials of the Urban Affairs Directorate, and A. Biju Kumar, Professor and Head, Department of Aquatic Biology and Fisheries, Kerala University.

The findings of the Kerala University study were presented at the meeting. It sought, among other things, urgent action to identify all sources of entry of plastics in to the coastal waters, an action plan to remove discarded fishing gear and plastic dumps from underwater reefs, and awareness programmes for coastal communities and tourism destinations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.