On the occasion of Independence Day, the national flag will be projected on the wall of Anchuthengu Fort, a historical structure in Thiruvananthapuram built by the British in 1695. The national flag will be on display until August 15 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. This is the first time that the national flag is displayed on the fort through projection, said a statement here on Monday.

