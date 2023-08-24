National Film Awards: Richly deserved honour for Indrans, an actor who has come a long way

August 24, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

He arrived in tinsel town to dress up the stars. Then he was cast in blink-and-you-miss-it kind of roles.

Before long, the costume-designer-turned actor made his mark doing comedic characters. Indrans showed that he could make people laugh.

Even during the golden period of comic talent in Malayalam cinema – when it boasted actors such as Jagathy Sreekumar, Innocent and Mamukkoya – Indrans could make his presence felt with his thin frame. He showed that he belonged.

Not many could have imagined that the next stage of Indrans’ career will see him evolve as one of the finest actors of Malayalam cinema and that there would be more to him than the thin frame and the innocent smile. His evolution as an actor has indeed been remarkable.

If validation was required, it came with the State Film Award for the best actor in 2018 for his superb performance as an ageing Ottan Thullal artiste in search of his missing son in Aalorukkam. Now, he has been honoured with a special mention by the jury at the National Film Awards which were announced in New Delhi on Thursday, for the filmHome.

With leading roles such as these, Indrans has shown how far he has travelled as an actor who earned attention in doing comedy in the 1990s in films such as CID Unnikrishnan B.A., B.Ed. and Aniyan Bava Chetan Bava. He had always wanted to be taken seriously as an actor, not just as a comedian.

Now, challenging roles come to him, and he does them justice. Like he did as the elderly, unassuming man who earns his son’s respect in Home. It was a remarkable performance that moved the audience.

When Indrans was ignored for the acting honours at the Kerala State Film Awards last year for Home, it raised questions, and rightly so.

The recognition at the National Film Awards must taste particularly sweet for Indrans. This mention from the jury is well-deserved.

