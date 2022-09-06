National exhibition at SB College

ADVERTISEMENT

In connection with its centenary year celebrations, St. Berchman’s College, Changanassery, is organising a national-level exhibition, Samvit 2.0, from September 19 to 25.

The event is being organised in association with various other institutions, including the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Central Plantation Research Centre, Indian Navy, Indian Army, Rubber Research Institute of India, Forest and Wildlife department, Kerala Agricultural University, Kerala Forest Research Institute, Kerala Folklore Akademi and various medical colleges. Visitors will be allowed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased either online using a mobile app or directly from ticket counters.

It will feature cultural events by students and teaching staff on all days. Exhibition stalls of electronic and home appliances, bookstores, art galleries, restaurants, cafeterias and so on will also be set up at the venue.