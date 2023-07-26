National Education Policy offers integrated, interdisciplinary approach: IISER Director

July 26, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The National Education Policy 2020 (NEP-2020) offers an integrated and interdisciplinary approach to education, J.N. Moorthy, Director, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Thiruvananthapuram, has said, adding that universities which are yet to implement the changes will have to do so eventually.

The student community in India had supported NEP-2020 and universities/institutions would benefit from implementing it as soon as possible, Prof. Moorthy said at a press conference here on Wednesday in connection with the third anniversary of the NEP. IISER, Thiruvananthapuram, had introduced the necessary changes in line with the tenets of the NEP, he added.

S. Unnikrishnan Nair, Director, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), said the NEP had very clear objectives and offered more opportunities to the student community. As a flexible system, its merits should be considered and implemented. ‘‘If there are issues, they can be corrected,’‘ he said.

In CBSE schools

M.D. Dharmadhikari, Regional Director (Thiruvananthapuram Region), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), said the CBSE had implemented various initiatives such as the PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI), the National Mission on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat) and PM e-VIDYA to revamp school education in the country. Thirty-three States/Union Territories except Sikkim, Kerala and Manipur had implemented ‘Vidya Pravesh,’ a three-month, a play-based school preparation module prepared by NCERT from 2022-23, he said.

H.C. Goyal, Regional Director, Regional Directorate for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said the NEP promoted a multidisciplinary approach and recognised the importance of holistic development to foster the cognitive, socio-emotional and physical skills of the students.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Deputy Commissioner (Ernakulam Region) Santhosh Kumar N. spoke.