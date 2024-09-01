ADVERTISEMENT

National Disaster Management Authority team visits landslide-hit Vilangad

Published - September 01, 2024 12:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

Vilangad will be included along with Wayanad in the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment report to be submitted to the Centre in two weeks

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Government recently announced that the survivors in Vilangad will be given the same treatment accorded to their counterparts in Wayanad. | Photo Credit: Mahalingam. G

A study team of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) visited the landslip-hit areas in Vilangad in Kozhikode on Saturday (August 31, 2024). The team that had earlier assessed the situation in Wayanad was in Vilangad upon the request of MLA E.K. Vijayan.

The four-member team comprising R. Pradeep Kumar, Director of Central Building Research Institute, Scientists D.P. Kanungo, Ajay Chaurasia and Member Secretary of Kerala State Disaster Management Authority Shekhar. L. Krurikose visited areas such as Vayad, Panniyeri, Malayangadu and Vilangad town, some of the worst hit areas in the landslip that took place on July 30, 2024

They spoke to survivors and collected data from the local authorities. A Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) report will be submitted to the Central Government within two weeks, comprising the information gathered from Chooralmala, Mundakkai and Vilangad. The team was accompanied by MLA E.K. Vijayan and representatives of Vanimal Grama Panchayat.

It may be noted that the Kerala Government recently announced that the survivors in Vilangad will be given the same treatment accorded to their counterparts in Wayanad.

This includes rehabilitation of those who have lost their homes, agricultural land and other properties. Demands have risen from various quarters for a special rehabilitation package for Vilangad as well, after allegations that the region was neglected when all eyes were on Wayanad.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
