GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

National Disaster Management Authority team visits landslide-hit Vilangad

Vilangad will be included along with Wayanad in the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment report to be submitted to the Centre in two weeks

Published - September 01, 2024 12:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The Kerala Government recently announced that the survivors in Vilangad will be given the same treatment accorded to their counterparts in Wayanad.

The Kerala Government recently announced that the survivors in Vilangad will be given the same treatment accorded to their counterparts in Wayanad. | Photo Credit: Mahalingam. G

A study team of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) visited the landslip-hit areas in Vilangad in Kozhikode on Saturday (August 31, 2024). The team that had earlier assessed the situation in Wayanad was in Vilangad upon the request of MLA E.K. Vijayan.

The four-member team comprising R. Pradeep Kumar, Director of Central Building Research Institute, Scientists D.P. Kanungo, Ajay Chaurasia and Member Secretary of Kerala State Disaster Management Authority Shekhar. L. Krurikose visited areas such as Vayad, Panniyeri, Malayangadu and Vilangad town, some of the worst hit areas in the landslip that took place on July 30, 2024

They spoke to survivors and collected data from the local authorities. A Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) report will be submitted to the Central Government within two weeks, comprising the information gathered from Chooralmala, Mundakkai and Vilangad. The team was accompanied by MLA E.K. Vijayan and representatives of Vanimal Grama Panchayat.

It may be noted that the Kerala Government recently announced that the survivors in Vilangad will be given the same treatment accorded to their counterparts in Wayanad.

This includes rehabilitation of those who have lost their homes, agricultural land and other properties. Demands have risen from various quarters for a special rehabilitation package for Vilangad as well, after allegations that the region was neglected when all eyes were on Wayanad.

Related Topics

avalanche/landslide / natural disasters / disaster management / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.