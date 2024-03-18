ADVERTISEMENT

National Defence College delegation hails Kerala’s IT ecosystem

March 18, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A delegation from the National Defence College (NDC), New Delhi, a national institute on strategic leadership and national security, hailed Kerala’s IT ecosystem as a sustainable and vibrant one that contributes significantly to the country’s development, during a visit to the Technopark here on Monday.

The 16-member delegation from the institution, headed by senior directing staff, Vijay Nehra, was on a visit to the State capital as part of a study course on national security and strategic studies.

The delegation had an extensive interaction with Technopark CEO Sanjeev Nair and other officials of the park. The dignitaries also visited the UST Global campus also located in Technopark.

