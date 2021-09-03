National conference on neonatal care gets under way

Thrissur

Several practitioners attending two-day virtual event

The third national conference on neonatal care, organised by the National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (NIPMR) here in association with the Association of Neonatal Therapists (ANT), started at NIPMR on Friday.

R. Bindu, Minister for Social Justice and Higher Education, inaugurated the two-day virtual conference being attended by physiatrists, occupational therapists, special educators, neonatologists, physical therapists, developmental therapists, developmental paediatricians, speech language pathologists, paediatricians and postgraduate students.

Mohanan Kunnummal, Vice Chancellor, Kerala University of Health Sciences, delivered the keynote speech at the inaugural function.

In the opening session, Amitava Sengupta, Director, Mother and Child Unit, Neonatology and Paediatrics, Paras Hospitals, Gurgaon, delivered a talk on ‘Comprehensive Care in NICU (New-born Intensive Care Unit)’.

Hemant Nandgaonkar, Assistant Professor, Seth G S Medical College and KEM Hospital, and president, Association of Neonatal Therapists, spoke on Comprehensive Assessment in NICU.

Morries Shankar, lecturer, College of Nursing, CMCH, Vellore, delivered a talk on ‘Nursing Care in the NICU’. Preethy Samuel, associate professor, Wayne State University, Detroit, Michigan, presented a scientific paper on ‘Family Care in NICU’ on the inaugural day.

On the second day, Beth Angst, senior occupational therapist, Rehabilitation Services, Children’s Hospital of Michigan, will deliver a lecture on ‘Best Standards of Care in NICU’. Elizabeth K.E., professor and head, Department of Paediatrics, Sree Mookambika Institute of Medical Sciences, will present a scientific paper on ‘Nutrition of the Neonates in NICU’ on the day. A panel discussion featuring Parvathy Mohan, professor and head, Division of Developmental Paediatrics, Amala Institute of Medical Sciences, Thrissur; Meenakshi J., neonatologist and director, NISHTA Integrated Neuro Development Centre, Chennai; Febi Francis, assistant professor, Paediatrics, Government Medical College, Thrissur; Sanitha Sathyan, paediatric ophthalmologist and cataract surgeon, Vettam Eye Hospital, Ernakulam; Hemant Nandgaonkar and Vaishali Prabhu, speech and swallowing pathologist, NISHTA Integrated Neuro Development Centre, will also be held on the concluding day.

M.K.C. Nair, chief consultant and director, NIMS Spectrum Child Development Research Centre, and Ravi Sankaran, associate professor, Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, will present papers on ‘Neurodevelopmental Care Post NICU and Early Stimulation’ and ‘Hyper Baric Oxygen Therapy – Evidence Based Practice’ respectively on the day.