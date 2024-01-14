National conference on aerospace quality held

January 14, 2024 08:35 am | Updated 08:35 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

S. Somanath, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) inaugurated a national conference on Aerospace Quality and Reliability on the topic ‘Human Space Missions and Aircraft-Technology and Challenges’ here on Friday. The conference was organised jointly by the Society for Aerospace Quality and Reliability (SAQR) and the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).

Mr. Somanath underlined the importance of sharing knowledge among scientists as part of achieving excellence in quality and certification for successful human-rated missions. VSSC Director S. Unnikrishnan Nair, Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre director V. Narayanan, Human Space Flight centre director M. Mohan, ISRO Inertial Systems Unit director Padmakumar E. S. and S Christopher, former Chairman, Defence Research and Development Organisation, spoke.