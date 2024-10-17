National conference of Indian Society of Cardiology to begin on Friday

The 19th national conference of the Indian Society of Cardiology (ISCCON 2024) will be held at Uday Backwater Resort in Alappuzha from October 18 to 20.

The conference will bring together over 500 leading interventional cardiologists, healthcare professionals, fellows, and researchers in cardiovascular medicine to explore recent innovations and trends in clinical and interventional cardiology.

In a statement issued on Thursday, organisers said the conference would provide a platform for in-depth discussions on heart disease management—from prevention to rehabilitation. They said attendees would gain insights into cutting-edge research and advancements in cardiovascular treatment, with topics ranging from non-invasive cardiac imaging to coronary thrombectomy, valvular heart disease, and electrophysiology set to be discussed.

Though the event will commence on Friday, the inaugural ceremony is scheduled for Saturday. The conference will be inaugurated by Dr. Rajendra Gokhroo, president, Indian Society of Cardiology at 11 a.m.

Organizing secretary Dr. Vinod Thomas said the conference would give an invaluable opportunity for attendees to learn about the latest breakthroughs in cardiology, offering a comprehensive update on the current and future landscape of cardiovascular interventions and therapeutics.

On the first day, ISCCON 2024 will cover vital topics such as primary PCI (angioplasty), stent placement, coronary imaging, physiological assessments, and echocardiography. The scientific sessions spread over the three days will delve into a wide array of subjects, including adult cardiology, bifurcation PCI, electrophysiology, intravascular ultrasound, structural heart disease interventions, and chronic total occlusion. Additionally, experts will lead sessions on hypertension management, lipid management, and new therapies for triglycerides.

The concluding day will feature discussions on the future of cardiology, with presentations on metal-less PCI, advancements in heart failure treatment, genetic screening in cardiology, precision medicine, and future developments in coronary stents.

A medical and technology exhibition showcasing the latest innovations will be arranged as part of the event.