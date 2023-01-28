ADVERTISEMENT

National communication conclave begins at LEAD College

January 28, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - PALAKKAD

As many as 130 communication and media students from universities across the country are attending the two-day conclave.

The Hindu Bureau

Sapna Naik, head of the Department of Journalism at Mysore University, leading a session on ‘harnessing the power of digital media’ at the national communication conclave organised by the Young Communicators Club of the Public Relations Council of India at Dhoni, Palakkad, on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The maiden national communication conclave of the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI)’s Young Communicators Club (YCC) began at LEAD College of Management at Dhoni near here on Friday.

Inaugurating the conclave, Supplyco chairman and managing director Sanjeeb Patjoshi exhorted the youth to take their communication skills to the next level by overcoming social, political, cultural and religious barriers.

As many as 130 communication and media students from universities across the country are attending the two-day conclave. Dr. Patjoshi made a presentation on ‘beyond boundaries: making a difference with communication’.

National head of YCC Chinmaye Praveen presided over the function. Thomas George, chairman of the conclave, welcomed the gathering. YCC board president K. Ravindran explained the conclave’s theme, ‘communication 360 degree: traditional to digital’.

B.K. Ravi, head of the Department of Communication, Bangalore University; M.B. Jayaram, chairman emeritus of the PRCI; and T. Vinay Kumar, secretary of the governing council of the PRCI, spoke. PRCI Palakkad chapter chairman K.M. Ramesanunni proposed a vote of thanks.

Sessions on ‘harnessing the power of digital media’, ‘new age public relations’, ‘public relations industry: strategies and adaptability to sustainable future’, and ‘changing landscape of digital communication’ followed.

