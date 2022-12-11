National Calligraphy Festival of Kerala from December 19

December 11, 2022 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The National Calligraphy Festival of Kerala 2022 will be held in Thiruvananthapuram from December 19 to 21. The event, organised by the Kachatathapa Foundation, will be held at the College of Fine Arts. Calligraphy artists from different parts of India and Kerala and students will attend the festival which features workshops, talks, exhibitions and music. The Kachatathapa Foundation had organised the first edition of the festival in 2019. For registration, visit https://www.kachatathapa.com/registration.