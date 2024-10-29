ADVERTISEMENT

National Ayurveda Day celebrated

Published - October 29, 2024 07:35 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee and chief physician P. Madhavankutty Varier is hoisting the flag to mark the inauguration of the ninth National Ayurveda Day celebration at Kottakkal on Tuesday.

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala celebrated the Dhanvantari Jayanti and the ninth National Ayurveda Day on Tuesday (October 29). The celebrations focused on ‘Ayurveda innovation for global health’. Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee P. Madhavankutty Varier hoisted the flag as Dhanvantari shlokas rent the air for healing of all ailments.

Dr. Varier called upon the Ayurveda community to strengthen the scientific foundation of the Ayurveda medical stream through persistent research. He said strengthening the scientific basis would help parry the false allegations being raised against Ayurveda.

He gave away the prizes to the winners of a poster making competition conducted for the employees as part of the Ayurveda Day celebrations. Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala chief executive officer K. Harikumar, trustees K. Muraleedharan and P. Ramkumar, joint general manager U. Pradeep, Ayurveda Hospital and Research Centre east wing superintendent P.R. Ramesh, doctors, heads of different departments, Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (RAV) students, employees and union leaders attended the celebrations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US