National Ayurveda Day celebrated

Published - October 29, 2024 07:35 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee and chief physician P. Madhavankutty Varier is hoisting the flag to mark the inauguration of the ninth National Ayurveda Day celebration at Kottakkal on Tuesday.

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala celebrated the Dhanvantari Jayanti and the ninth National Ayurveda Day on Tuesday (October 29). The celebrations focused on ‘Ayurveda innovation for global health’. Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee P. Madhavankutty Varier hoisted the flag as Dhanvantari shlokas rent the air for healing of all ailments.

Dr. Varier called upon the Ayurveda community to strengthen the scientific foundation of the Ayurveda medical stream through persistent research. He said strengthening the scientific basis would help parry the false allegations being raised against Ayurveda.

He gave away the prizes to the winners of a poster making competition conducted for the employees as part of the Ayurveda Day celebrations. Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala chief executive officer K. Harikumar, trustees K. Muraleedharan and P. Ramkumar, joint general manager U. Pradeep, Ayurveda Hospital and Research Centre east wing superintendent P.R. Ramesh, doctors, heads of different departments, Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (RAV) students, employees and union leaders attended the celebrations.

