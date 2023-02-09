National award for science writer from Thiruvalla

February 09, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Biju Dharmapalan, a Thiruvalla-based science writer, has been selected for this year’s national award for science and technology communication 2022 instituted by the Ministry of Science and Technology in the category print media. The award carries a cash prize of ₹2 lakh, a memento and a citation which will be given during the National Science Day celebrations on February 28.

Having served as Editor of the Journal of Science Technology and Management and guest editor of the Indian Journal of Experimental Biology, Mr. Dharmapalan has authored several books and also won prizes in science writing.