National award for Palaruvy Farmers Producer Company

KOLLAM: Palaruvy Farmers Producer Company has bagged the national award for its contributions to the field of agriculture.

The company has been selected for cultivating safe vegetables as per the INDIA Good Agriculture Practices (INDGAP) prescribed by the Centre and distributing it through various outlets. Apart from finding better markets for the products, the company ensured good profit for the farmers through export.

A total of 300 farmers have been part of the project to cultivate vegetables as per NDGAP norms and it has been implemented with the support of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development’s (NABARD). A range of chemical-free vegetables have been cultivated at the farm while an activity group formed under the Kudumbasree Area Development Society (ADS) has been in charge of its management.

The company is also planning to start an agro park that will have a climate-controlled storage, farm school, high-tech nursery, processing centre, tissue culture lab, organic manure production unit, livestock farms, hatcheries and a farm tourism centre. Four acres of land has been purchased at Ezhukone for the purpose and the construction of an Agri Smart Village is currently progressing. Palaruvy Farmers Producer Company is the only company in Kerala selected for the award instituted by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare. Palaruvy Farmers Producer Company has 1,552 members who are farmers belonging to various panchayats in the district. Company chairman Biju K. Mathew received the award from Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at a function organised by the National Horticulture Board (NHB) in Pune. The Ministry had honoured nine farmers, six companies and five start-ups at the event.