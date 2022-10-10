National award for MG University Vice Chancellor

A research work led by Sabu Thomas, Vice Chancellor, MG University (MGU), and Avinash R. Pai has won the award for innovation in green polymeric materials and product category at the 11th National Petrochemical Awards. The award included a citation, shield and a cash prize of ₹1 lakh. An official statement by the university said the award was for research on sustainable use of plant-based cellulose nanofibers to fabricate porous and conductive aerogels with the ability to absorb excess electromagnetic radiations. The award was presented by Bhagwanth Khuba, Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, in New Delhi. Arun Baroka, Secretary, the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, and Shishir Sinha, Director General of Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), were among those present.